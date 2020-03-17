Weekend Recovery

How to still have fun during the COVID-19 crisis

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

Originally I was going to write about the perks of travelling solo, but because of the times we have unprecedentedly found ourselves in that seems far less appropriate. Besides, your flights may soon be cancelled—airports are losing billions of dollars in cancelled and grounded flights across the globe. The CBC reports that “Public Safety Minister, Bill Blair, said enhanced screening measures at all entry points to Canada will help to prevent infections and also deter tourists from coming here if it is not required.”

Even though we must get into the habit of practicing social distancing now, overall decency doesn’t need to go out the window. Nor do your weekend plans.

Social distancing doesn’t mean that your weekends are doomed; you just have to get a little creative with how you enjoy your time now. For instance, now is the perfect time to catch up on all those books you’ve been dying to read. Make this more of a social event by creating Skype book clubs!

There is also nothing in your way of learning a new skill! Learning to play an instrument or speak a new language are excellent ways to improve your intellect. In fact, there are studies suggesting that learning a second language helps prevent Alzheimer’s and slows the rate of memory loss in people already suffering from it.

If you’re more of an outdoorsy person, social distancing doesn’t really affect you much. There’s no need to become a shut-in, as BC is loaded with fascinating beautiful trails and hikes that are away from the general public—and may be even more isolated now than ever before! Breathe in that fresh air and take in those surroundings. Maybe even bring a sketch book or notepad with you and create something!

Exercise! Yep, the coronavirus epidemic hasn’t affected your ability to put on muscle and keep fit. If anything, it’s only given you more of an opportunity to do those morning stretches and solo runs. Wake up, dust off, and unroll your yoga mat! Or, pop in that dancercise DVD and turn your living room into a personal gym!

For the foodie, try making all those saved-up recipes from your grandma. Get around to baking those scrumptious desserts, and help out independent restaurants in your community by ordering take out. Maybe write reviews on what you eat and start a food blog!

To all those social butterflies, social distancing and potential self-isolation doesn’t require you to be alone. You can video chat with friends and family as much as you’d like. Or go old fashioned and write each other letters (and emails)!

Additionally, this is a great time to take up meditation and practice honing your chi! Life is slowing down for a bit, and what better time is there to centre yourself and become more self-aware? Another great form of self-care is taking a nap. Because why not?

If you fall on the other side of the scale and consider yourself a busybody, bring out the boardgames and invite only your closest (healthy) friends over. Everyone can help contribute to a fun night and bring a special snack with them. Make a day of it! Or tackle a puzzle—this one is great with friends or solo. Now is also a great time to get a handle on that to-do list also. Take a stab at your taxes or writing that report. Get ahead in your assigned readings for classes or clean your room! And most importantly, show everyone some love. Even if it’s from a safe distance, kind and meaningful words go a long way—especially in a time where people may be low and dispirited (because their travel plans have been put on hold).



