What’s going down at Douglas?

Events at the college this week

As the end of the semester draws near, so does the holiday season. To get students in the holiday spirit and to celebrate the coming of the holiday break we all so desperately need, the college is hosting some events this week!

Thursday, November 21

It’s the most wonderful time of the semester. The therapy dogs are back! Just in time for the nearing final exams coming up. Pacific Assistant Dog Services (PADS) along with BC and Alberta Guide Dogs will be hosting the canines coming to the college. Pups will be at both campuses from 11 am to 1 pm.

If you are concerned with climate change, this upcoming event may be for you. The college is hosting a free public forum called “Climate Change: Local Responses to Weather the Storm.” It will be held at the New Westminster in room 2201 from 6 to 8 pm. SFU’s School of Resource and Environmental Management, Dr. Andreanne Doyon, and Metro Vancouver Director of Air Quality and Climate Roger Quan will be speaking on this issue.

Those looking to cut loose next week before the inevitable doom of final exams, the DSU will be hosting their last student pub night of the semester at The Taphouse in Coquitlam. The event begins at 9:30 pm and is for 19 plus students—two pieces of ID is required for all attendees. There will also be free appetizers for Douglas students at 9:30 and 10:30 pm.

The Coquitlam campus will be holding a workshop focused on Indigenous Centred Self Care. The event will be hosted by Dr. Teresa Howell and Susan Powell in room B3131 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm

A tea-making workshop called “Herbal Teas from Your Backyard” will be hosted by the Institute of Urban Ecology at the Douglas College David Lam campus in Coquitlam. The event will show attendees how to turn common weeds into delicious teas and how to make your own teabags. The activity will be held in room A2050 and run from 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Monday, November 25

Prog-rock fans rejoice—the Douglas College Music Department will be presenting Zappostrphe, a performance of Frank Zappa music by the Music Technology faculty and friends. It will be held in the Laura C. Muir Performing Arts Theatre in room N4100. Admission is free and the event will begin at 7:30 pm.

Tuesday, November 26

To celebrate the nearing of the end of the semester, the DSU will be hosting holiday special events on Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm at the Coquitlam atrium and New West Concourse, respectively. For lovers of free food, Butter Chicken and Chana Masala will be served at 11:30 am (vegan and gluten-free options available). As well as photos of Santa, holiday movies will be playing on the big screen. Movies start at 10:30 am and will feature Elf, The Grinch, and Home Alone.

Wednesday, November 27

Get in the holiday spirit with the DSU by going to their Frosty Crafting Festivities event next week. Held in the New West concourse from 11 am to 2 pm, attendees will be able to make holiday cards and ornaments for their loved ones.