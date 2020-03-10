What’s Happening

March 10 to 15

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

We are well on our way into March now. The rain sure hasn’t stopped yet, but flowers have begun to spring from the thawed ground—and soon the season of spring shall follow!

Are you ready to get out there and stretch those spring chicken legs? If not, don’t worry, the Other Press has got you covered with another amazing issue chalk-full of fun, sun, art, and entertainment.

Speed Date in Vancouver: Who Do You Relish?

Date: March 10

Location: Grain Tasting Bar, 655 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Time: 8 to 10 pm

Price: $45 per ticket

TICKETS FOR WOMEN SOLD OUT. Online dating got you down? Drained from meeting someone just to find out that they’re nothing like their profile? It’s time to break up with this old-fashioned method of meeting someone new. This offering is an alternative to the digital booty call! Comfortably put together in stylish venues with sensibility, they offer a sophisticated approach to singles events with no surprises, no cat fishing, and no frills. Ages 24 to 38.

Growing Room Literary & Arts Festival

Date: March 11 to 15

Location: Various locations, Vancouver

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Price: Varies—but many events are free!

More than 50 boundary-defying talent events and more than 85 nationally acclaimed writers, poets, actors, comedians, singers, musicians, and artists from across the nation will be featured at Growing Room Literary & Arts Festival to share multicultural storytelling. Come check out something you haven’t seen before!

Begbie’s Comedy Night

Date: March 12 and every Thursday night

Location: Judge Begbie’s Tavern, 609 Columbia St, New Westminster

Time: 8 to 9:30 pm

Price: student ticket is $5, regular ticket is $10

New comics are always emerging in New Westminster, spreading their wings and strutting their styles. This tavern offers comedy every Thursday night, and every month has one comedy night devoted to an all-female & non-binary line-up. They also host special holiday events, improv-stand up, mashups, and more!

Bob Saget

Date: March 13

Location: River Rock Casino Resort, 8811 River Road, Richmond

Time: 8 pm

Price: $91.25 per ticket

This one is for the old souls. Bob Saget is in town! Saget is famous for his family-friendly performances on Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos—but his unorthodox stand-up comedy is the real treasure. If you like something a little out of the ordinary, and if you want to laugh so hard that your drink shoots through your nose, join Bob Saget at the River Rock Show Theatre!

21st Century Flea Market

Date: March 15

Location: Croatian Cultural Centre, 3250 Commercial Dr, Vancouver

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Price: $5 at the door

Flea markets are like stepping into a new world. They’re crazy cool and full of fabulous finds. Sunday only, come and snag something Boho chic, something 50s kitsch, maybe some trinkets and antiques or retro furnishings. You’ll even set your sights on jewelry of all kinds!

China and glass, linen and lace; this flea market has got it all! And for the uber-man in your life: sporting goods, lamps and shades, and silverware! It doesn’t stop there but I’m going to—you’ll have to go to see what else they have!



