What’s Happening

February 4 to 10

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

Another round of fun activities to get your social on! Check ‘em out and maybe join in on a few.

Feb Fest: A One-Act Festival!



Date: February 5 to 8

Location: 1440 West 12th Avenue, Vancouver

Time: Most showings at 8 pm, some at 2 pm

Price: $15 per ticket

A one-act play festival made by Stone’s Throw Productions which is worth attending! According to Tourism Vancouver, the play is about several things: “A cagy, retired teacher and a reckless young woman find themselves doing laundry at a laundromat in the middle of the night; Santa’s reindeer are questioned after Rudolph files a harassment complaint; and an awkward young couple head to New York for their honeymoon.”

Boobies & Wieners Nude Art Show



Date: February 7

Location: 281 Industrial Ave, Vancouver

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Price: Free!

Wanna look at nudes… in an artistic way? For the seventh year in a row, Hot Art Wet City and The Arts Factory are having a showing of a nude art! Vancouver artists will have many great sexy paintings, drawings, and sketches for you to appreciate. Look at naked people for fun, and for free because it’s a free event!

Black Culture

Date: February 9

Location: Studio Lounge & Nightclub, 919 Granville Street, Vancouver

Time: 10 pm to 3 am

Price: $20 per ticket

19+

Black Culture & Diamond Promo offers a full night of unique music! The first time this show has come to Vancouver, so come out to appreciate the beats!

Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks



Date: February 10

Location: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver, BC

Time: 6:30 to 10 pm

Price: $90 to $220+ per ticket. Prices may change!

Get your sport on at the Rogers Arena! Come cheer for your home team, or if you dare, support the opposition.