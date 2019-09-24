What’s happening this week

Activities to check out September 23 to 29

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

I’m always saying how I want to get more involved in my community, but I never seem to actually get around to doing that. New Westminster has such a thriving little community; it’s really worth it to take the time to get to know what’s going on. But it’s not just New West throwing fun shindigs, so without further delay, here’s a list of public community events happening in New West, Coquitlam, and Vancouver to help you decide what you’d like to do this week:

Sea Otter Awareness Week

Date: September 21 to 29

Location: Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (regular aquarium hours of operation)

Price: General admission

Come on down to the Vancouver Aquarium and celebrate Sea Otter Awareness Week with all your favourite otters — Tanu, Katmai, Mak, Kunik, Rialto, and Hardy. There is so much to l

Word Vancouver 2019

Date: September 24 to 29

Location: Vancouver Public Library—350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver & various satellite venues all around Vancouver City

Time: Library opens at 11 am

Price: Free!

This is a free festival for avid readers, writers, and creatives alike. Celebrate your appreciation for writing and meet authors, editors, and many other guest speakers during this wonderful, wordy festival. There’s opportunity for workshopping, one-on-one talk, and learning new things about the most popular genres. Check out Word Vancouver’s Facebook page or their website (https://www.wordvancouver.ca/) for a complete list of dates and times. This festival takes place at various venues across the city of Vancouver, with the final festivities at the Vancouver Public Library on September 29, from 11 am to 5 pm.

Green Drinks Vancouver

Date: September 25 (the last Wednesday of every month of 2019 except for December)

Location: Mahony & Sons Public House, 1055 Canada Place, Unit #36, Vancouver

Time: 5:30 to 9 pm

Price: Free to attend + cost of food and beverages

19+ with valid ID

A casual meeting of people in the average range of 20-50 years of age interested who are interested in the environment and the protection of it. Got an eco-bone in your body? This is a chance to stumble across people that you would otherwise would not have the opportunity to meet. Clink beers (or non-alcoholic drinks) with members of big-business, academia, and even government! Pro tip: bring electronic copies of your resume—just in case.

New West Summer Farmers Market

Date: September 26 (and every Thursday, 3 to 7 pm, until October 10)

Location: Tipperary Park, 315 Queen’s Ave, New Westminster

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Price: Free to attend + cost of purchased goods

The countdown to the last day of the summer markets is on! Make sure to head down to Tipperary Park and support local vendors in New West’s classic Summer Farmers Market. Every Thursday afternoon the park is transformed into an outdoor market, featuring local wines, breads, honey, fruits, and veggies. You can find a good variety of snacks and sweet treats from the food trucks parked on site too. Bring cash and bring your friends—this is a market you’re sure to not want to miss.

Vetta String Quartet Vancouver

Date: September 26 to 27

Location: West Point Grey United Church, 4595 West 8th Ave, Vancouver

Time: Sept 26, 2 to 4 pm & Sept 27, 7:30 to 9:30pm

Price: Sept 26, $20 & Sept 27, $25—students get in for $10

The Vetta String Quartet, presenting violinists Maria Larionoff and Joan Blackman, cellist Eugene Osadchy, and David Harding on the viola. The Quartet will play at West Point Grey United Church for two nights only. Come hear a spectacular rendition of the first quartets of Beethoven and Shostakovich—along with Tchaikovsky’s last quartet. Tickets sold on eventbrite.ca as well as a limited supply at the door. Bring your student ID for discounted tickets.

Coquitlam Craft Beer Festival

Date: September 28

Location: Hard Rock Casino Vancouver, 2080 United Blvd, Coquitlam

Time: matinee 12 to 2 pm, evening 8 to 9:30 pm

Price: $55 to $65

19+ with valid ID

This event hosts more than 50 craft breweries, cider houses, and distilleries. Coquitlam Craft Beer Fest is at it again! Come taste the creme of the creme—90% of vendors are from BC—and this year you can leave the keys at home! A free shuttle service is provided to and from the venue; the meeting point is at Braid Skytrain station. Don’t forget to bring valid ID!

Ghostly New Westminster Walking Tour

Date: September 28 (recurring event every Saturday at the same time)

Location: Hyack Square, 800 Columbia Street, New West

Time: 8 to 9:30 pm

Price: $20

Join us for a 90-minute walking tour of spooky New West every Saturday until November. Hear stories about the infamous “hanging judge,” a haunted tattoo parlour, and many, many more. Dress warmly—heck, dress old fashioned if you dare—and make sure you’ll last the night in a pair of good walking shoes. Pro tip: an ability to climb hills is a must.

Retro Night Cabaret

Date: September 28

Location: The Columbia Theatre, 530 Columbia Street, New West

Time: 6:30 to 10 pm

Price: $20 to $200

Amicus Performing Arts Club presents a Retro Night Cabaret at The Columbia Theatre—New West’s hot spot for entertainment in the evening. Tantalize your sense of sight with this jazzy swing dance featuring the Lil’ Mishka Band, and maybe bust a move or two! If you’re feeling sassy, come dressed up in 1920’s for a chance to win prizes! Dinner off The Columbia’s menu is provided at 6:30 pm, with the show starting at 7:00 pm.