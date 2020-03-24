Illustration by Morgan Hannah

COVID-19 in your neighbourhood

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

As the coronavirus spreads throughout the lower mainland and the world, it’s time to ask the pressing question: who do we look out for? And the answer really is a matter of opinion. Depending on who you talk to, some may say “every man for himself,” and others will try to help everyone they come across. The answer should land somewhere in the middle of the two though.

Not to sound dramatic, but it’s of the utmost importance to look after yourself first, at all costs. Gauge your health and the risks that are exposed to you when you are in public—are you at high risk? According to the Centre for Disease Control and Protection (CDC), the elderly, pregnant women, and those with underlying health conditions, such as heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, asthma, and other respiratory illnesses may experience severe illness from COVID-19 and should consider staying home as much as they can. When staying at home isn’t an option, avoid crowds, public transit, and sick people. Additionally, ensuring proper hygiene is incredibly important. These steps will help to reduce your chances of contracting the virus and will help to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Now that you’ve taken care of yourself, family members, children, or a significant other are the people you might choose to look out for next. Maintaining a good relationship with every member of your household is important, both for their health and yours, as well as in weathering the storm together. It’s unknown how long the virus will continue to be a threat and therefore you may rely on each other for a good while. Moreover, it is vital to ensure that all members of your household that are sick offer the smallest risk of transmission possible. This is to prevent the spread of the virus within your home. This includes not sharing personal items, such as towels and cups.

Roommates are a strong third tier to include in your care—you may find yourself dependent on them for financial aid if you fall within the group that is at high risk of developing severe illness. Maintaining good relations with those that you live with is obviously essential, and making sure that they are doing what they can to prevent the spread of the virus when coming and going is vital for your health as well as theirs.

The list could stop there, depending on your capabilities, resources, and personal health. However, if you have the means to, looking out for your neighbours is a great way to keep your immediate community safe and healthy. If someone falls victim to the virus, you could give them a call and ask if they need any help. Perhaps some light grocery shopping or soup prep will earn you brownie points and ensure that you too are looked after when the going gets tough. Just remember to always stay vigilant and wash your hands.