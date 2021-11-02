An ode to spicy food

Photo by Jorge Villleda

Thank goodness it’s hot

By Joseph Astana, Contributor

It’s so hot and so tasty

There will be sweat dripping down my brow

My tongue will tingle

My eyes might water

It doesn’t matter, I still love it

George Costanza once said that

“George likes his chicken spicy”

So does Joseph

That’s why I can’t understand people who fear the spice

The people who wince at black pepper

The people you could murder with a jalapeno

Joseph doesn’t understand those people.

But the important thing here is the ode

The ode to spicy food

Spicy curry, I want that

Spicy Korean food, give me another plate

Hot peppers, just one more and I’ll be happy

Make my Pad Thai extra hot while we are at it.

It’s so hot and tasty

I might sweat more than a little

My mouth will burn

I might even cry

It doesn’t matter because I still love it