Does winning game one matter in the finals?

It might be pivotal for some teams
By Mo Hussain, Sports Reporter
When you’re playing on the grandest stage in your respective sport, everyone will be looking for any nook or cranny available that will give them the advantage. This is especially the case when it comes down to the championship series in the NBA, NHL, and MLB—where the two teams that make it to the finals have to play in a seven-game series. Teams usually get multiple chances to scout one and study one another and then adjust their strategy accordingly. However, there tends to be a common narrative throughout every finals series that winning the first game is essential.
Some believe that winning the first game can supposedly give enough momentum to win an entire finals series. Every series is obviously objective, but let’s look at history to see whether game one actually matters in the grand scheme of things.
NBA = 60 percent of NBA Champions
Since the 2010-11 NBA season, 60 percent of total NBA champions have won the first game. Only NBA champions from 2010-11 to 2012-13, and the 2015-16 NBA champions have not won game one of the NBA finals. The rest of the champions throughout this past decade have gone on to win the first game, especially the last four NBA champions.
NHL = 60 percent of Stanley Cup Champions
Since the 2010-11 NHL season, 60 percent of all Stanley Cup winners have also managed to take the first game. This was especially the case from the 2011-12 season all the way up to the 2016-17 season where all of those teams had won game one. The 2010-11 Boston Bruins and the past three Stanley Cup champions did not win game one.
MLB = 80 percent of World Series Champions
When it comes to baseball, it seems like winning game one is more important than in other sports. Since the 2011 MLB season, World Series Champions from 2011 until 2015, and from 2018 to 2020 have all won the first game of the world series. The only two teams to not win game one and still go on to win the world series are the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros from 2016 and 2017 respectively.
As to what can explain these trends is still subjective for every series and sport. However, it will be interesting to keep this in mind later this year during the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Finals, and World Series.
|NBA
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|DID THEY WIN GAME ONE?
|2011
|Dallas Mavericks
|No
|2012
|Miami Heat
|No
|2013
|Miami Heat
|No
|2014
|San Antonio Spurs
|Yes
|2015
|Golden State Warriors
|Yes
|2016
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|No
|2017
|Golden State Warriors
|Yes
|2018
|Golden State Warriors
|Yes
|2019
|Toronto Raptors
|Yes
|2020
|Los Angeles Lakers
|Yes
|NHL
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|DID THEY WIN GAME ONE?
|2011
|Boston Bruins
|No
|2012
|Los Angeles Kings
|Yes
|2013
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Yes
|2014
|Los Angeles Kings
|Yes
|2015
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Yes
|2016
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Yes
|2017
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|Yes
|2018
|Washington Capitals
|No
|2019
|St.Louis Blues
|No
|2020
|Tampa Bay Lighting
|No
|MLB
|YEAR
|CHAMPION
|DID THEY WIN GAME ONE
|2011
|St. Louis Cardinals
|Yes
|2012
|San Francisco Giants
|Yes
|2013
|Boston Red Sox
|Yes
|2014
|San Francisco Giants
|Yes
|2015
|Kansas City Royals
|Yes
|2016
|Chicago Cubs
|No
|2017
|Houston Astros
|No
|2018
|Boston Red Sox
|Yes
|2019
|Washington Nationals
|Yes
|2020
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|Yes