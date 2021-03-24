By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor
No one’s touch feels quite like yours
Wearing pearls on my 21st
you had fun with them. oh, how come
tell me to and I’m on all fours
It’s sickeningly sweet
Your tongue between my teeth
fingerprints, scratch, sweat everywhere
this love
Petrichor
rain falls
I’m grounded
pause
Breathe
Couldn’t tell you what I want, you’re doing it.
if I call you to drive out to see me
cold and dark, 1 degree
would you savor it? would I taste your spit?
do you burn for me? is your skin on fire?
I could cool you down
Petrichor
rain falls
I’m grounded
pause
Petrichor
rain falls
I’m grounded
pause, keep going
Lune
overtop concrete
too soon a leave
floating away
ground me, stay
Petrichor
rain falls
I’m grounded
pause