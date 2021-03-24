Home CREATIVE WORKS Petrichor
CREATIVE WORKS

Petrichor

by The Other Press
Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

No one’s touch feels quite like yours
Wearing pearls on my 21st
you had fun with them. oh, how come
tell me to and I’m on all fours

It’s sickeningly sweet
Your tongue between my teeth
fingerprints, scratch, sweat everywhere
this love

Petrichor
rain falls
I’m grounded
pause

Breathe

Couldn’t tell you what I want, you’re doing it.
if I call you to drive out to see me
cold and dark, 1 degree 
would you savor it? would I taste your spit?
do you burn for me? is your skin on fire?
I could cool you down

Petrichor
rain falls
I’m grounded
pause
Petrichor
rain falls
I’m grounded
pause,            keep going 

Lune
overtop concrete
too soon a leave
floating away
ground me, stay

Petrichor
rain falls
I’m grounded
pause

