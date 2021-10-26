Rapid Transit Dreams

Photo by Billy Bui

TransLink is thinking big with its transit plans for the next 30 years.

By Craig Allan, Business Manager

With Skytrain lines firmly planted for Vancouver’s Broadway corridor and from Surrey to Langley, TransLink is thinking big. Add the desire to get people out of their cars, plus the region’s strong desire for more transit options, and the need to increase transit accessibility and coverage becomes more apparent. On October 12, TransLink introduced its ambitious plan for 310 kilometres of Skytrain, light rail, Rapid Bus, and other transit projects throughout the region by 2050; a plan they are calling “Transportation 2050”.

The plan includes creating better forms of transportation for busy areas like the Lougheed Highway from Port Coquitlam through Maple Ridge; Surrey to Guilford and Newton, as well as Hastings Street over to North Vancouver. These plans won’t be limited to trains and buses, as there is also a plan for an additional 850 kilometres of bike lanes, the SFU Mountain gondola, and a high-speed rail service that will connect British Columbia with the states of Washington and Oregon.

While this plan is very walking and biking-centric, the plan has not left out the people who need cars to get around. TransLink knows that some people work in trades, have late-night jobs, and may also live in rural areas where not having a car to get makes life more difficult. The goal of this plan is to deter people from using their cars for short trips that transit can accommodate.

According to CityNews Vancouver, the announcement was well-received by experts. Vancouver city planner Brent Toderian credited the plan for its ambitious goals and for its focus on all forms of transportation. Andy Yan, director of SFU’s City Program also responded positively to the plan. Both men agree though that the biggest hurdle in the plan is going to come in the way of funding.

This plan was conducted from a survey earlier this year. TransLink is now conducting another survey to gauge people’s thoughts on the current plans. The survey runs until October 29. TransLink CEO Kevin Quinn says “Transport 2050 will transform the way we move and live, and it’s imperative that the region’s transportation future is guided by the people who call it home. We listened and put your values, priorities, and ideas at the forefront – and now it’s up to you to tell us if we got it right.”