Royals split thrilling matchups against the Mariners

By Mo Hussain, Contributor

Both the Douglas Royals women’s and men’s volleyball teams split their pair of matchups against the Vancouver Island University Mariners this past weekend. The women lost the first game three-one but managed to pull off a three-set come back the following day to win three-two. The men decisively won the first game three-zero but fell short three-one the following game.

For the women, the first game got off to a good start as they scored three straight points to take the first set 25-20. However, the Mariners managed to bounce back. A seven-two run in the middle of the second set helped them secure a 25-28 set win to tie the game at one. Both teams were then neck and neck through the third set until the Mariners went on another significant run.

The team outscored the Royals ten-four at the second half of the third set to once again take it 25-18, leading the game two-one. The Royals then battled to keep the fourth set close, tying the Mariners 23-23. However, a tip-in from Mariners’ setter Linnea Brickwood and a cross-court hit from Mariners’ Outside Hitter Yevgeniya ‘Jane’ Lytvynenko would secure the Mariners a 25-23 set win to close off the game.

The second game began to look like it was going to be a repeat of the first game. The Mariners went on back-to-back mid-set runs to take the first two sets 25-18. However, the Royals found a way to completely turn the tables around. The team was only up 22-21 in the third set before outscoring the Mariners three-one, to take the set 25-22. Royals outside-hitter Lauren Attieh scored a cross-court point to put the Royals on the scoreboard.

The Royals carried that momentum into the fourth set where they won by a wider margin at 25-19. The team then completed the comeback in the fifth, as they bounced back from a seven-ten deficit to win the set 15-13.

The men ended up with a similar result to the women after playing both games against the Mariners but in different ways. In the first game, the team held the lead throughout the entire first set, ultimately leading them to take it 25-21. The second set saw a somewhat similar result as the Royals trailed nine-eight; they managed to take that lead and keep it until the end of the set. Royals’ veteran Ben Shand scored a cross-court hit to give the Royals the set 25-23, now leading the game two-zero. The Royals would then ice the game in the third set as middle blocker Rajan Gill blocked a Mariners hit, leading to the Royals winning the set 26-24 and winning the game three-zero

However, that momentum did not translate into the second game. The Royals led in the first set 13-9, but the Mariners managed to climb back and take that set 25-23. An off-the-block hit by Mariners left-side Jeff Webb secured the Mariners a one-zero lead. The Royals almost managed to tie the game in the second set as they led 24-22 at one point. However, the Mariners scored four straight points to take it 26-24 and take a two-zero lead. The Mariners then secured the victory in a very close third set 25-23.

As for where the women and men are in the standings:

The women are first in the PACWEST standings with eight points

The men are currently second in PACWEST with six points

The men and women will play Columbia Bible College and Camosun College before the end of November to cap off the winter portion of their season.