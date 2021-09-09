Three recent restaurant closures in Vancouver

Photo by Arnaldo Fragozo

Troubles for the industry

By Matthew Fraser, Editor in Chief

After what seemed to be a promising rebound summer, 3 Vancouver restaurants will be closing their doors.

Long-time Kitsilano eatery the Sunshine Diner has recently been put up for sale; this is the second time the diner has been put on the market as it was previously listed in 2018 for just shy of $1.3 million. Sporting 1950’s décor, neon lights and life-sized statues showcasing the stars of the bygone era, this retro diner has served as Kitsilano’s premier blast from the past for over 30 years. Though the pandemic has dampened the restaurant industry, the listing indicates that the eatery was thriving. Budding restaurateurs who can afford the million-dollar price tag are given the option of continuing the operation as is or rebranding in the 2100 square foot establishment.

Unfortunately for foodies, the Sunshine Diner is not the only Vancouver eatery to be closing its doors. Pacifico Pizzeria & Ristorante revealed to the DailyHive that they had “no other choice” but to close their Davie Street location given the effects of the pandemic. In the same DailyHive interview, the brand cited a shortage of staff as a contributing factor in the closure. However, the restaurant space will not stay empty for too long as signs advertising Kesari Kitchen have already appeared in the recently vacated windows. Pacifico will maintain its other location on Smithe street, thusly continuing its contributions to the Vancouver food industry.

In a similar fashion, Soirette Macaroons & Cakes will be closing its doors as well. The brand announced in an August 20 Facebook post that after a decade of service they will be closing their doors on September 16. Luckily for fans of the shop, the same post hinted that this would not be the end of the brand, encouraging them to continue following their social media accounts for new developments.