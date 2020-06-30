Trending careers and industries during COVID-19

Photo by Billy Bui

A surge in demand for eligible workers

By Tania Arora, Staff Writer

The global economy came crashing down due to COVID-19, a pandemic that wasn’t really expected. Some could not escape the drastic effects of it, the majority of which have been related to job loss. Many businesses had to shut down or reduce operations and cut costs to cover up the losses even after being in operation for a long time. According to Statistics Canada, “In February, prior to the COVID-19 economic shutdown, the unemployment rate was 5.6 percent. It increased to 7.8 percent in March and 13.0 percent in April.”

But there have also been many industries and companies that have been looking for candidates due to the increase in operations when the economy started to reopen. So, if you are a recent graduate or lost your job during the pandemic, consider being a part of these sectors; the demand for candidates in here will not be dropping anytime soon.

Essentials goods & services

The industry of essential goods and services helped people survive during the pandemic and continues to do so. The demand in the industry almost doubled due to a hike in transactions and many employees leaving due to the fear of the virus. Essential service providers include plumbers, electricians, and others who repair or build the required parts of our houses or workplaces. Candidates looking to be skilled tradespeople have significant potential for growth ahead of them.

Insurance sector

We do not understand the importance of being insured until someone close to us (or even ourselves) faces a risk to their lives. The pandemic helped us understand that everything is uncertain, and hence, it is essential for us to be insured. The insurance providers are looking for candidates to meet the increasing demands.

Financial sector

After every downfall in the economy there comes a stabilizing point after which the graph moves upwards. The sector saw a plummet in the transactions during COVID-19 and which see a higher rise after reopening as every individual will start investing more and finding ways to cover up their losses. The candidates who are looking forward to entering the financial sector must get ready to bear the workload.

Telecommunications

Many industries have shifted to the remote module of running the business. It is now easier and cost-friendly to set up a work from the home team without creating a room for it. The call and queries from people also increased during the COVID-19, and companies now need candidates to help solve the customer influx.

Public Health & Government

If you wish to be one of those in government or health, go ahead, as the industry will never die down. The government has also been looking for people or officers to join them as many departments have been created and will be added to further handle the public concerns.