Where top B.C. universities rank globally

Out of 25,000 universities in the world, B.C. ranks pretty well

By Mo Hussain, Contributor

Most British Columbians have a pretty good idea of where their universities rank within the province. However, not many are aware of how the top B.C. universities rank compared to other universities around the world. Here is how the top four universities in the province fare on the global stage.

University of British Columbia (UBC)

UBC is often dubbed as one of Canada’s ‘ivy league’ schools, and rightfully so. The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings listed UBC as the 37th ranked university in the world. In Canada, UBC was ranked second in terms of its reputation by Maclean’s Magazine.

Simon Fraser University (SFU)

SFU is often looked at as the second-best university in B.C. and holds its ground pretty well nationally. MacLean’s ranked SFU as the 11th best university in terms of its reputation. The world rankings have SFU ranked between 201st and 250th compared to other Universities in the rest of the world. That might look like a bad ranking until one reads that there are over 25,000 universities in the world.

University of Victoria (UVIC)

Although this institution may be far from SFU within the province, it’s not as relatively far behind SFU in terms of its rankings. The University of Victoria, Ranks 14th on MacLean’s reputation list, and between 301st and 350th in THE rankings.

University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC)

The university with the biggest geographic distance from the rest of the universities mentioned is UNBC. MacLean ranked the Prince George-based university 41st in Canada. THE ranked UNBC between 801st and 1000th universities on the global stage.