A brave new Other Press

By Chandler Walter, Editor-in-Chief

So we’ve somehow made it all the way into 2018.

While that may be a little less exciting than the 40-year anniversary we welcomed two years ago (established 1976, yo) it is still a cause for celebration.

Every so often the Other Press decides to print a themed issue, and every so often happened to be this very week. You, Dear Reader, have in your hands the Other Press’ Futurism issue, because we figured what better time to write about the future than when we are already living in it—or at least it feels that way.

2018 is not a year that has much significance in the grand scheme of pop-culture. It isn’t the titular year from George Orwell’s 1984, it isn’t the dystopian future Blade Runner depicted, nor is it the year that Marty McFly travelled to in Back To the Future.

But, to me at least—a guy who spent the majority of the early 2000s growing up—finding myself on the tail end of the 2010s is a very strange thing. 2020 always seemed so far away, something that I never really gave much thought to… kind of just how much I’ve considered what my life will be like on the other side of 25; both hurtling towards me faster now than ever before.

Enough about me and my ramblings on how omg time keeps moving ever onward!!?! This already half-finished Lettitor is about this paper.

The Other Press, as mentioned in my last Lettitor of 2017, has gone through some significant changes. We have lost our Sports Editor, Davie Wong (don’t worry, he’s not dead or anything, though he may soon freeze—he moved to Calgary) and we’ve been left with the absence of a Sports Section. Our news team will be pulling that weight by incorporating Douglas College sports into their section, though the days of fully athletic pages are officially at an end.

As such, we have removed one physical page from the paper, resulting in four pages of content being cut. If you don’t really get how one becomes four (I didn’t either), pull a page out and count how many distinct sides it has, and it should all become crystal clear.

Anyway, we’ve cut the pages down, resulting in one page coming out of Arts. We’ve done this in a hotly-debated attempt to cut down on fluff, trim the fat, value quality over quantity, or whatever other relevant cliché you’d like to go with.

We’re hoping to improve going into 2018, to put it simply, for our readers here at Douglas College, but also for ourselves as aspiring journalists, writers, photographers, and illustrators.

I just hope I don’t mess it all up.

Fingers crossed.