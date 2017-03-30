A single ethical whistleblower is more trustworthy than an entire government.

Being gay is not inappropriate

By Cazzy Lewchuk, Opinions Editor

Until recently, LGBTQ+ issues were continuously silenced and suppressed by society. It was not until the last couple decades that these identity started to become acknowledged and accepted by mainstream society.

Today, many misguided individuals continue to oppose non-straight and non-cis people. They feel that being LGBTQ+ is immoral, unnatural, or offensive. It is almost universally agreed by science that sexual and gender orientations are entirely natural and not a choice. Discriminating against people for a natural behaviour that they cannot control and that does not harm anyone is incredibly wrong. Sadly, LGBTQ+ people are not only discriminated against by general society in many areas, but law legalizes this prejudice or even restricts their identities.

Denying the existence of millions of people’s identities has very serious repercussions. Visibility can and does save lives. For people in tough situations, knowing there is someone else out there who understands and listens can mean the difference between life and death. While these identities are represented more now than ever before, the LGBTQ+ voice in society continues to be marginalized.

Recently, YouTube announced new settings for “restricted content.” Among other things, this set many videos featuring any sort of reference to the LGBTQ+ on restricted mode. It didn’t have to represent explicit sexual content, depictions of same-sex relationships or stories of what it’s like to be in the community were enough to get the setting. After a massive public backlash, YouTube has begun fixing these restrictions.

YouTube’s actions are awful, but are only a reflection of a society that censors anything gay. Things that are considered normal or appropriate by heterosexuals are seen as much inappropriate/explicit when homosexuals do it. It is a double standard. Same-sex relationships with no physical content are seen as sexual, and tame displays of affection (e.g. two men kissing) are viewed as more sexual than a man and a woman doing the same thing.

Like them or not, the LGBTQ+ are a part of society. We all know and interact with them, whether we know it or not. Suppressing and censoring these identities sends a message that they are abnormal and should not be exposed to society. It is societal segregation and is little different than censoring race-based culture (which also continues to happen frequently).

LGBTQ+ individuals live their entire lives worried that someone in society whom they are trying to interact with will shun or hurt them for their identities. It is vitally important to promote a society of tolerance, acceptance, and support for the community. This starts by not considering those identities as abnormal.