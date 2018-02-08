A soup-erb meal

Why soup is the best food ever invented

By Jessica Berget, Opinions Editor

People don’t give soup enough credit, but they should. It’s delicious, healthy, and easy to make. A hot bowl of soup is one of life’s greatest pleasures—not only does it satisfy your stomach, it warms your heart and soul. It also makes for quick comfort food, especially on a cold day. Don’t feel like eating? Drink it! There are so many advantages to soup, there is no doubt it is a soup-erior dish.

Whether you enjoy ramen, phờ, or even just classic tomato, there is no wrong way to have soup. It is a vehicle for any combination of ingredients, it’s extremely flexible with whatever you put in it or how you prepare it, and it’s incredibly easy and fun to make. All you need to do to make it is a broth, or a roux, to start. After putting in the rest of the ingredients, you let it simmer and BAM, dinner is served. It doesn’t get any easier than that. It’s also simple to store and you can freeze it for a long time, meaning you can always have some soup on hand. If you don’t feel like cooking a soup from scratch, pre-made soups are also a great option.

Another thing I love about soup is its versatility. You could literally throw anything into a soup and it would be a delicious meal. You can eat it as a full, hearty meal, or eat it as a side with something else, like a nice sandwich or salad.

This liquid meal is also a healthier food option as it retains the vitamins and minerals of all the food you put it in; since you don’t drain the water when making soup, it just becomes part of the broth. The high-water content also means that while your appetite is satisfied, you’re staying hydrated at the same time. This is also why chicken soup is often hailed as a cure for the common cold; it’s hydrating and an anti-inflammatory, which will alleviate most of your symptoms. There are no negatives when it comes to soup, except maybe that icky skin that forms when you leave it out too long, but otherwise it’s the perfect food.

Soups are such a broad category of food, so depending on what you’re in the mood for you can prepare it however you want. Make it creamy or rich, thick or watery, sweet or savoury; soup is satisfying in literally every possible way. It doesn’t matter what your diet is, soup is everyone’s friend. Whether it be in the dead of winter, or the hottest day of the summer, soup is the answer.