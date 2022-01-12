Ain’t nothing changed any year

Photo by Anna Machuik

It’s a new year, but the same me

By Tariq Ghanzi, Contributor

Every year right after Christmas people get really excited for the New Year. They make resolutions, they promise things and they make these weird “New Year, New me” posts. Two weeks later, they’re the same person they’ve always been. Now that I think about it, most of the time we all listen to the same music we have always listened to anyways. I might just dislike a new artist out of reflex even if their music isn’t horrible. So with that in mind, I have created a shortlist of old and exceptional songs for you to keep playing as you go into this year largely unchanged from the last. It’s all rap and it starts out pretty rowdy, so if that’s not your thing you may have to wait for the next one.

I’m a soldier- Silkk The Shocker Who want what- Beanie Sigel What’s my name- DMX We gonna make it- Jadakiss Down and out- Cam’Ron Overnight celebrity- Twista Stay fly- Three 6 Mafia Child of the night- Ludacris Politics as usual- JAY-Z Famous- Curren$y