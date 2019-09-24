Apple announcement: Another game-changer?

New iPhone innovative and Apple TV+ unexpectedly cheap

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

With technology rapidly changing over the past few decades, so too has the landscape of everyday life has been permanently altered. Cellphones nowadays can do anything and streaming services look like TV channels. So far in 2019, many electronics companies including Samsung, Google, and Huawei, have released the latest versions of their flagship cellphones and they’re all packed full of features that are unique. Features that you cannot get on the iPhone. However, the iPhone—released in 2007—sets the standard for smartphones all over, and now Apple has done it again with their recent announcement.

On September 10, Tim Cook gave an update on two services that already had some time in the spotlight not too long ago: Apple Arcade and Apple TV+. Cook demonstrated some of the exclusive games that you can only play on Apple Arcade, showing off that they have the same quality as games in video game systems. Cook stated that the Apple TV+ streaming service will cost $4.99, which is cheaper than the standard plan with Netflix at which $14.99. The streaming service also has family sharing, and when you get a new Apple product, you get a one year free trial. Apple Arcade will cost the same as their streaming service and also has family sharing included. Both Apple features are available now.

Next, Apple announced the next version of the iPad which is as powerful as a laptop, especially when you use it with the smart keyboard case. A similar power-boost was announced with the next version of Apple Watch, Apple Watch Series 5, which began with a video showing in which people credit the Apple watch as a life savior. In terms of updates for the watch, according to the Apple website the Apple Watch Series 5 has now has a “display that never sleeps” that always shows the time and the face of your watch.

Finally, what everyone had been waiting for: Cook announced the next version of the iPhone, the iPhone 11. While the iPhone 11 has an improved camera with new ways to make professional photos even easier, and an improved battery life—the most innovative new feature on the phone is you can now film slow-motion videos with the front camera. With this new technology, Apple has found an opportunity to invent a new type of photo called the “Slofie.”

Also, Apple announced a pro version of the iPhone 11 called the iPhone 11 Pro which made history as it is the first cellphone to have four cameras total. The addition of a telephoto lens is super creative; it is for producing wider shots. And, if that wasn’t enough, the iPhone 11 Pro is also as powerful as a laptop. The director of Tangerine and The Florida Project, Sean Baker, was seen in the announcement talking about how the iPhone 11 Pro could change the way movies are filmed.

In the history of Apple, many have doubted that the company could ever possibly make more innovative products, yet each time they create a new service or unique feature, Apple changes everything in technology once again.