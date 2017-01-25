Beauty on a Budget: Covergirl Outlast All-Day Soft Touch Concealer and Matte Finishing Powder

New offerings by Covergirl are shade limited, but wearably worthy

By Lauren Kelly, Editor-in-Chief

The recently-released concealer and finishing powder from Covergirl’s Outlast line have received strong reviews. I was in the market for a finishing powder, and since these two products seemed to go hand-in-hand, I decided to test both out.

The concealer comes in six colours: Fair, Light, Light/Medium, Medium, Medium/Deep, and Deep. It comes in a squeeze tube with a soft sponge applicator at the end. It applies smoothly, is unnoticeable, and is seamless in consistency. When I used it in areas with larger pores, it filled them and smoothed them over as well. However, the shade I purchased, Fair, is a tad too dark and cool-toned on me, making it clash with my better-matched foundation. If it was closer, I would definitely use it, because the coverage is good. The matte finishing powder comes in a compact that’s relatively short, making it easy to fit in your bag to bring with you. It does come with a sponge, but there is no special place to store it in the compact like there is with Maybelline’s Fit Me powder foundation. Still, as it is a finishing powder, I would recommend using a powder brush for application.

The powder’s colour range is more limited, with three colours: Fair to Light, Light to Medium, and Medium to Deep. I bought Fair to Light, which ended up being a bit too dark for my skin. However, the colour itself is not incredibly noticeable, and since it’s not a powder foundation, that’s totally okay. As a finishing powder, it works incredibly well. My current foundation is great, but I do get shiny as the day goes on. With this finishing powder on top, it took about six hours for me to see any shine, and it was quickly fixed with another application. The product doesn’t look too powdery over my foundation, and it has a buttery feeling to it.

The concealer costs $14.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart, and the finishing powder is $11.99. Since you can’t swatch the products before buying them and since the concealer is pricier, I wouldn’t recommend it unless you have an easily-matched skin-tone. However, I would recommend the finishing powder. The finish is incredibly nice, and it does everything it says it will by keeping you matte and shine-free. I expect to be using it a lot, especially once the sun comes out and I want some more colour to my face.