By Roshni Riar, Staff Writer

I put unread books in my bag,

a silent means of self-protection

like a cross hanging from

my neck. Soft copies pile up around

the house, pages stacked high against

each other taking up more space than

I can afford. I don’t know why I’m

drowning myself like this. I carry some

stories around and watch the outlines

get tattered and warped with rain.

Inspect the covers, set aside. Never

the right time to crease the spine,

always too busy to spread the words

out on my coffee table to see what’s

being offered, or what I may need.

Maybe I don’t want to know what’s

inside of them. Maybe this is my own self

loathing, manifested. Gather the things

that could give me purpose and ignore

them. Present myself with the possibility

and never take it. Place another book inside

the same black bag in which I carry my

wallet, keys, pens, life. Take

the book out at the end of the day. Repeat.