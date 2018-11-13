Horoscopes

What’s in your stars this week?

By Isabelle Orr, Entertainment Editor

Aries

Venus retrograde made you hit the ground running! All the new friendships you’ve struck up over the past week have been moving you in the right direction. Keep your head down, Aries—good things are on the way!

Taurus

As Uranus moves back into your sign around the middle of November, you’ll notice a shift in Taurus energy. The things you thought were forever—routines, jobs, relationships—might actually be holding you back. Keep your head clear and your personal boundaries in place.

Gemini

Those changes from last week have been making you feel a little off-kilter. Don’t worry so much about your identity; crafting your place in this world takes so much time! Go through old tweets, blog posts, or Instagram pictures, and curate as needed. It’ll be a fresh start for Gemini soon enough!

Cancer

Slow down, Cancer! Things have been rolling in both your work and personal life. Because it can be so tempting to move as fast as your house is moving into Sagittarius, you’re headed directly for a burnout. Being the boss doesn’t mean taking on all the work, it means delegating as needed. Remember to ease up!

Leo

Have big life changes been on your mind lately? Degree changes, road trips, and unpublished memoirs are floating right at the edge of your grasp. Uranus won’t move back into your house until February, so use this time to really live your authentic self. It’ll be your time before you know it!

Virgo

Though asking for help might seem to be the easiest answer, a Virgo’s best guide is their own intuition. As your Uranus moves into the compatible sign Aries, you’ll feel a need to reflect inwards on the self. Think about your own goals and motivation, then work outwards. You’ll find all your answers.

Libra

Though everything felt under control last week, it’s likely this cosmic shift into Aries has left many a Libra feeling scattered. Take this down time to collect and regroup. Have you made any hasty decisions lately? Maybe there’s something (or someone) you’ve written off too soon.

Scorpio

As this new week begins, shift your focus into self-care. Your next steps for the month should be reorganizing things to better your life! Clean your room, organize your files, and find solutions to the little problems that annoy you every day. It’s all within your grasp!

Sagittarius

As “Sag” season approaches, you’ll begin to feel that rush of creative energy come flowing back! And not a moment too soon—you’ve had your nose to the theoretical grindstone. As Jupiter comes back into your house, make sure that you’re doing everything you possibly can to put your energies into the world. We’re almost there!

Capricorn

Finally, a bit of peace! Everything that has felt so up in the air lately begins to calm midweek. Resolutions to long-argued problems will begin to settle, and the temper you’ve had lately (no judgement!) will begin to cool too. Don’t beat yourself up, Capricorns. It’s all relative!

Aquarius

Excitement is in the air, Aquarius! Your social life starts to pop off next week, putting you in a party mood. Though exams, work, and stress may have depleted your social circle a bit, get ready for a revitalization of people interested in your specific brand. Party hard!

Pisces

You’ve been dealing with some tough financial situations, Pisces. Unforeseen events have caused the bills to rack up big time. As Uranus shifts into Aries, you’re due for a bit of good fortune! Don’t neglect your finances, but don’t resist the urge to splurge. A Pisces knows a good deal when they see one.