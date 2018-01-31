City begins plan to improve popular trail

Coquitlam Crunch gets revamped

By Colten Kamlade, Staff Reporter

The City of Coquitlam has just approved a plan to enhance a local trail system, the Coquitlam Crunch, over a period of five years or more.

The planning phase started back in the spring of 2017, during which the city surveyed Coquitlam Crunch users. The feedback of over 1,700 respondents revealed that there was a desire for better amenities. These included washrooms, benches, and water fountains. The city has also been working on a twin set of stairs to complement the existing trail, which will have an official opening in spring 2018.

Andre Isakov, park planning and design manager for the City of Coquitlam, said there was some uncertainty about when the enhancements would be completed.

“The trail expansion plan is divided into four phases,” he wrote in an email interview with the Other Press. “The Phase 1 improvements themselves are anticipated in 2018-2019 … the next two phases are anticipated to follow in subsequent years. We anticipated that if everything moves smoothly the first three phases can be built over the next five years.”

Though the community has already been consulted, Isakov suggested that there might be another chance to voice an opinion.

“The detail designs and budget approval for Phase 1 is anticipated to come to council later in 2018. Depending on the timing of future phases, additional public engagement may be sought when detail design plans are developed,” he said.

Isakov emphasized the worth of the Coquitlam Crunch to the community.

“The Crunch Trail is a highly popular local and regional recreational trail,” he said. “Given the popularity and importance of this amenity, it was thought that developing a plan that provides a vision for significant improvements along the Crunch Trail route … would be very valuable.”

According to the City of Coquitlam website, the first three stages of the plan are estimated to cost $7 million, though it is unclear as to whether this includes the twin set of stairs that the city has also been working on. The first phase is expected to cost $2.5 million. This phase includes adding washrooms, creating viewing areas and new trail sections, adding a pedestrian-activated crossing at Guildford Way, a washroom at Lansdowne Drive, paved parking at Lansdowne Drive, and making changes to the nearby community garden. Construction is planned to begin late 2018 or early 2019.