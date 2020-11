Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

you don’t let me leave

so, I wait until you count your sheep

I want you to stay

awake but you are fast asleep

well I’m counting the days until you call back

you’re waiting for me to cut you some slack

going skating on jet black tarmac

will you ride with me?

Oh, when I go outside

I know where I’ll hide

So, find me in the trees

sippin’ on moonbeams

don’t forget the keys

in case I miscount your sheep

going crazy with pockets empty but we’d rather be no where else