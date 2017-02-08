DCBA holds Member Appreciation Night and Access Information session

February events prepared by the Douglas College Business Association

By Carlos Bilan, Staff Writer

The Douglas College Business Association (DCBA) has prepared two events this coming February.

On February 16 the DCBA will hold a “Member Appreciation Night” at The Bourbon in Gastown, Vancouver.

“All Douglas College students and friends are welcome to the DCBA Celebration. Really, it’s a celebration about the work DCBA has done and continues to do,” said Milan Sagar, president of the DCBA, who is also leading this event. “The DCBA Executive Team looks forward to enjoying a great night with all attendees.”

According to the event website, doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10, purchasable at the DCBA booth on the New Westminster Campus concourse, or through the PayPal link on the website. Physical tickets must be brought to guarantee admission.

Another event the DCBA has prepared is the Burnaby Board of Trade Access Student Career Development Program Information Session, which will be held on February 28.

“This will create unique experiences and opportunities that are invaluable in making you attractive to potential employers,” said DCBA member Andrew Nelson.

Alexandra Nicoara, the Vice President of Marketing in the DCBA and alumnus of the Access program, spoke about her experience doing the program.

“I took part in a workshop organizing committee that offers students learning experiences such as financial literacy or how to manage your student financials, building your professional brand, and another one that is in the making and will be a surprise. The networking side of the program also helped me learn more about the business world and how things are done once you graduate. A lot of business comes from networking, and attending the Burnaby Board of Trade events provides a platform for different businesses in the community to come together.”

“You not only learn business and professional skills,” Nicoara added, “but you also learn personal skills. Business skills are networking, being able to see opportunities, and being able to meet businesses that could offer you a job opportunity. The soft skills are teamwork, interpersonal skills, communication skills, and overall life skills.”

According to Nicoara, being part of a committee helped her “understand others’ points of view, and how to work with different opinions and encompass them in the written content,” among many other skills.

“Just because I may not need a service, there could be someone in my professional network that needs that service. Burnaby Board of Trade facilitates businesses to connect that way and become a better provider for the community,” Nicoara added. “What an amazing experience as a business student. I hope to inspire other students to take initiative and prosper in their professional careers.”