Delicious Chinese food takeout options in PoCo

Photo by Billy Bui

One year since the pandemic, ordering takeout has become commonplace

By Brandon Yip, Senior Columnist

It has been one year since lockdowns began due to COVID-19. Our lifestyle of once going out to spend time with friends was dramatically altered—and it has especially affected eating inside restaurants. People can dine in at some restaurants with social distancing incorporated, but it is just not the same experience and freedom we had before the pandemic. And now increases in takeout orders are commonplace for many people.

There is nothing more satisfying than opening takeout containers full of hot, steaming food after you have arrived home. If you are in the mood to order some hot and delicious Chinese food and family group dinners, here are four popular Chinese restaurants in Port Coquitlam that offer decent family group dinners to go.

The first is Happy Chinese Restaurant, located at 3266 Coast Meridian Road. They offer three different family combination dinners (dinner for two, four, and six people). The prices may not make you feel very “happy” in your pocketbook (the dinner for six people costs $84.95). However, if you order it, you get the following delicious items: Wonton soup with 16 wontons, six spring rolls, barbeque pork, shrimp fried rice, chicken chow mein, deep-fried jumbo prawns, beef mixed vegetables, ginger beef, and sweet-and-sour pork.

Next is Sky Dragon Restaurant, at 1538 Prairie Avenue. Their family group dinners are similar to Happy Chinese Restaurant and they offer dinners from two up to eight people. The price for their group dinner for four to five people costs $69.25 and you get the following tasty items: breaded almond boneless chicken, beef chop suey, five homemade vegetarian spring rolls, sweet-and-sour boneless pork, and deep-fried prawns.

The third restaurant is Timberman Chinese Restaurant, which is located at 1475 Prairie Avenue. Their family dinner combinations offered are for two, three, and four people. The dinner for four costs $53.95 and you get chicken chow mein, barbeque pork fried rice, and sweet-and-sour pork, beef and broccoli, four spring rolls, and 14 deep-fried prawns.

Finally, Rainbow Butterfly Chinese Restaurant at 1-2850 Oxford Street. Unlike the previous three restaurants, Rainbow offers two different menu choices for its group dinner for six people (Dinner A and Dinner B). Dinner A costs $56.95 and you get six spring rolls, house special fried rice, beef chop suey with black bean sauce, chicken chow mein, shrimp foo young, sweet-and-sour pork, and lemon chicken (sauce on the side). But if that does not suit your fancy, you can order Dinner B for $59.95. It comes with wonton soup (or hot and sour soup), beef and broccoli, house special fried rice, deep-fried prawns, chicken with ginger pepper in black bean sauce, house special chow mein, and sweet-and-sour pork.

In the end, all four restaurants have very decent family dinners for takeout—it is all a matter of personal preference. And whatever restaurant you choose to order takeout from, you will be guaranteed to be full and satisfied!