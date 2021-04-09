Douglas College’s April online events

Illustration by Janis McMath

What’s going down at Dougie?

By Jessica Berget, Assistant Editor

With finals just around the corner and classes and events still widely held online, many students may be experiencing burn out or pandemic fatigue. The college is hosting events on topics ranging from leisure to educational to help students get over this hump and have a successful final exam period.

Envision Financial Student Showcase

April 8 at 4pm

In an Envision Financial sponsored event, senior marketing practicum students will be presenting marketing and communications plans in a quick pitch style online event. Students will be working on sales challenges for non-profit organizations serving older adults in BC’s community such as Seniors Services Society of BC, Silver Threads Services for Seniors, and Cowichan Seniors Community Foundation. This year is the 10th edition of the partnership between Envision Financial, Douglas College Foundation, Douglas College MCO, the marketing practicum students, and Stephen Fung of Future Looks.

Fitness Conference

April 10 at 9am to 4:30pm

This will be Douglas College’s first annual fitness conference and will allow fitness leaders to participate in a number of fitness sessions to expand their knowledge and skills and learn new exercise trends. This event will also give them the opportunity to network as well as share various ideas and learn from the various fitness related workshops. The one-day conference is virtual and has a registration cost of $125.

DSU International Movie Week

April 12, 13, 14, and 16 at 7pm and April 15 at 6pm

For those looking to let loose before finals come up, the DSU will be hosting an international movie week free for all students. On April 12 they will be starting with the movie Okja and then for the next days Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, A Silent Voice, Letters to Juliet, and Because We Are Girls respectively. Attendees will need their own Netflix accounts and the Teleparty Google Chrome extension to participate.

New Student Orientation

April 13 at 8am

For new students at the college, getting started can be the most challenging part of beginning a post secondary education. Luckily, the college has an online self-paced student orientation course to answer students’ questions on everything from the college itself, what it takes to be a new (and good) student, how to access resources and get student IDs, available fitness classes, and how students can contribute to the college community. April 13 is when students will be able to enroll for online orientation on Blackboard.

Virtual Study Hall

April 14 to 16, 19, and 20 at 2:30 to 4:30pm

Miss the days of studying in a hustling and bustling library or study hall at the college? Now, the Douglas College Learning Centre will be hosting an online study hall for those studying for final exams. Tutors from the Learning Centre as well as other peers will be able to support and help attendees study for their finals.