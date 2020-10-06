Events at the college this week: online-only edition

What’s going down at Dougie?

By Jessica Berget, Assistant Editor

Just because some of us don’t have classes at Douglas right now, doesn’t mean students can’t still attend campus events.

For the next couple months, Douglas will be hosting a myriad of online events for Douglas College students to attend. The best part? You don’t even have to leave your house (or put on pants) to socialize with other Douglas students. This semester, Douglas has many events and workshops focused on self-care and mental well being. Here are the events the college will be hosting in the next couple weeks. Registration for these events are all available online.

Learn to cope!

Weekly until December 17

Wednesdays 2:30 to 3:30 pm

Having trouble coping with the stress of college and all the changes COVID-19 has to bring? Douglas has the thing for you. This weekly workshop focusing on learning coping mechanisms allows students to connect with other students as well as a Douglas College counsellor.

Friday hangouts

Weekly until November 20

Fridays 5 to 6 pm

Students who miss being able to connect with peers on campus and want to meet other students outside of class now have an online option! Every Friday the college will be hosting this event with fun and interactive games and activities such as trivia, music bingo, and fitness regime education. Each week, the hangout will have a theme. Get ready for the October 30 hangout which will be Halloween themed! Costumes are encouraged and prizes will be handed out to the best.

“Beyond the Blues”

In honor of mental health awareness week, the college is hosting many events that have to do with self-care and mindfulness. These workshops are open to all students free of charge. Please note that these events have a 40-person capacity and students can only register for one event.



Midterm mindfulness

October 7 at 4 to 5 pm OR October 8 at 5 to 6 pm



Virtual calm workshop

October 8 at 7:30 pm

Academic workshops

The Learning Centre at the college is hosting a number of events focused on study skills, stress management, and how to be successful in your classes. These workshops will be hosted by experienced Learning Centre instructors, English language instructors, and peer tutors.

Dealing with stress

October 7 at 3:30 pm



Working effectively on group projects

October 14 at 3:30 pm

Ways to get the work done when you don’t feel like it

October 21 at 3:30 pm

Reports, essays, and papers

October 28 at 3:30 pm

Networking for Sports Science students

October 16 at 3 pm

Students in the sport science department will be able to network with peers and learn more about their field. Employers from the field will also be talking about potential career paths.



Women’s history month

October 28 at 4:30 pm

Celebrate women’s history month this year with four female authors reading of their own novels. This online event will highlight the works of Douglas College faculty and alum with 10-minute readings and screenings from each author. The novels will range from fiction, poetry, biography, and documentary and focus on themes of activism, love, belonging, and self-discovery.