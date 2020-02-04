Fancy desserts in donut form

Photo by Michelle Lim

Tim Hortons Dream Donuts Review

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

Occasionally, Tim Hortons offers specialty donuts that celebrate the season or are associated with a food product. Some of these donuts include the Maple Boston Cream Donut, the Oreo Donut which is filled with Oreo icing, and the Nutella Donut—which has a lot of Nutella in it.

Tim Hortons’ current offering of specialty donuts, called Dream Donuts, are the most popular and interesting creations that were made at the Tim Hortons Innovation Cafe in Toronto. I assume Tim Hortons saw that these were very aesthetically pleasing donuts, and now wants to make more donuts that are so artistic. These donuts are made to be seen.

The fillings, icing, and decorations of the donuts make them high quality desserts. All the Dream Donuts are available in the cafeterias of both Douglas College campuses—which allowed me to taste all of them. The flavours of these donuts include Strawberry Confetti, Chocolate Truffle, and Dulce de Leche Creme.

The Strawberry Confetti Dream Donut is topped with strawberry icing, sprinkles, and the centre is filled with strawberry frosting. The donut has a strawberry taste and also tastes like birthday cake. There are a lot of sprinkles inside the donut which causes it to be a bit crunchy.

The Chocolate Truffle Dream Donut is a chocolate donut topped with chocolate icing and chocolate chips, the centre is filled with more chocolate, and was served sliced which revealed more chocolate icing inside. I was not sure if the donut was supposed to be sliced, though it might have been sliced to make it look like a truffle cake. Having a lot of chocolate in the donut made it very rich and the softness of the donut added more flavour.

Photo by Michelle Lim

Finally, the Dulce de Leche Creme Dream Donut is a donut filled with caramel, sprinkled with cinnamon, and topped with caramel icing. The caramel inside the donut was very thick, had a texture like peanut butter, yet still had the creaminess of caramel. The cinnamon added more saltiness and sweetness to the donut and eating it was like eating the actual Dulce de Leche Creme dessert. The design of the donuts makes them look like very expensive desserts, yet they come at a cheap price. This is one of the best offerings of specialty donuts that Tim Hortons has ever made. Out of the three donuts, I liked the Chocolate Truffle best because it had a lot of chocolate and had a very rich taste. With the success of the Dream Donuts, I wonder what other donut creations Tim Hortons will make next.





