From Dracu-don’t to Dracu-ohlala!

Halloween help for this year’s spook-fest

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

Halloween costumes are crazy expensive while giving you little for your money! Or at least that’s my experience. Each time I walk into a costume shop, I’m greeted by cheap, wrinkly plastic, cotton, or spandex outfits often imitating “sexy-something-or-others.” But what if I want to look good and feel warm this year? What if I want to be crafty, scary, or unique?

Welcome to Costume 101: Your guide to great costumes for this year’s spook-fest.

Firstly, go ahead, walk into that crappy costume shop on Granville street, or wherever else they’re setting up shop this year, and get some inspiration. Find out what you want your look to be, maybe even shop for some accessories—not all of them are crap, right? But don’t settle.

Next, take inventory of all the items you’ll need for your costume and see if you can make your outfit from thrift store finds and more quality dollar store options. If you want personal recommendations in New Westminster, My Uptown Party Store—located at 616 Sixth Ave—and Golden Coins Dollar Plus Store—located at 608 Sixth Ave—are seriously the best dollar stores I’ve ever been to. They have amazing quality wigs that look almost real, starting at $40. Much better than those lumpy, frizzy plastic ones you’ll find in Halloween costume shops; I can guarantee that. Besides, grab n’ go costume bags that you find in Halloween exclusive stores are all overpriced because of the season, made of low-quality material, and are often missing half the items that the model is wearing—including the wig.

For face paint, you could buy a package of paint from the same stores you’d buy your crappy low-quality costumes from if you want pimples up the wazoo, or you could purchase actual makeup, and make your own fake blood. Sure, it’ll be a bit pricier, but that marked-up price is for a reason—these products will save your skin from breakouts. It’s not worth it for one night. Plus, you can reuse everyday-wear makeup as many times as you wish.

Here’s an edible fake blood recipe from Epicurious to help with those special effects:

Makes about 1 cup

INGREDIENTS

3/4 cup corn syrup

1/4 cup water

1/2 teaspoon red food colouring

5 drops blue food colouring

2 drops green food colouring

1 tablespoon corn starch

In a small bowl, whisk together the corn syrup and water. Add the red, blue, and green food colouring and whisk until well combined. Whisk in the corn starch and let the liquid sit for 10 minutes to thicken.

If you’ve scoured through all your local thrift stores and can’t seem to find that specific piece that you need, check out JQ Clothing at 2120 Commercial Drive and Venus&Mars Clothing at 324 West Hastings Street, Vancouver. These shops will blow your mind with what they’re stocking. We’re talking harnesses, jumpsuits, corsets, leggings and fishnet bodysuits, boots, dresses, chainmail, and accessories of all kinds. While JQ is more aimed at women and trans shoppers, Venus&Mars specializes in all genders, and as a bonus, all their products are locally made!

Hope this helps with your haunting outfit for this year’s Halloween party!