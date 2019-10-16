BUTTS ’19 is set to be a great opportunity for dog entrepreneurs everywhere

By Janis McMath, Assistant Editor



This coming weekend will be the 24th anniversary (3rd anniversary in human years) of the famous Business Understood Through The Smell (BUTTS) networking convention for entrepreneur dogs everywhere. Dogs from across the park come to sniff out others that have similar innovative ideas, sell their products and business ideas, and attend lectures of the wolves that know wall street.

A number of lectures will be featured at the convention. Attending lecturers include famous business-dog speakers like Ruff Bezos of Dogazon, Bill of Microdog, and Bark Zuckerberg of Muzzlebook.

One of the headliners, Nacho O’Cheesy, is a world renown business canine featured on Wolf’s Den, a business reality show where a panel of five investor dogs have business ideas pitched to them and invest. O’Cheesy is also featured on the original version of the show which is Canadian and is called Werewolf’s Lair. The self-trained billionaire will be hosting a lecture called “Burying your bones: Growing your business cost-effectively.”

The convention will also have booths of investors pitching their different products. The event attracts many big dogs who are interested in investing in products.

Meatball, local entrepreneur, had a popular booth with a lot of wagging tails at the last convention—and now his product is world renown. The border collie technology inventor’s product is called BALL BIFOCALS. It is a pair of tech-glasses that detect where a tennis ball is located and warns the user when their owner is faking a throw to trick the dog. Features like ball distance measurement, height measurement, wind calculations, and jump force calculations are all also included. The glasses also have a frisbee mode. There are many revolutionary products featured at the convention every year.

