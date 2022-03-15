From Ye to SKETE

Photo by Anna Machuik

By Tariq Ghanzi, Contributor

Dear Skete (AKA Pete Davidson),

I just want you to know that Jesus loves you but I don’t. You might be one of God’s children but I want you far away from North West.

I heard that Robert Pattison went to the bar that you own and only played my music for the whole night. You deserve it cause every one of my songs is amazing and you need to learn good taste.

I think you saw that video where I cut your head off; I didn’t mean to scare you but I did mean to let you know that I have plans for you. Not murder plans, but intensive prayer plans and stuff like that. Have you ever heard “Flashing Lights?” I’m sure you did when Robert Pattison was playing all my music at your bar. That’s one of those songs that really shows my incredible genius. You ever seen the video though?

I think I’m gonna name a shovel after you. Don’t worry, it’s cause a shovel is like a hoe and you get all the hoes so it makes sense. Not my wife though.

Slavery is a mindset Skete, and I am a slave for Kim. I’m gonna have to put an intensive Sunday service together for you. Maybe I’ll send some of Pusha T’s boys for the service too. But it’s cause I love you so much and I want you to feel Jesus’ love personally.

Why’d you have to do all this to me Skete?? I would rather be typing in all-caps but Kim told me to stop that so I’m gonna do that for a while.

Why’d you have to do this to me Skete?? There’s plenty of other drunk and hot girls in the world for you to have. Don’t you know I was the first person to have N*ggas in Paris?!? And you made fun of me and told me to get back on my meds?? I am on my meds; my meds are Jesus cause only the lord can help you through hard times like these where you are stealing my wife.

I did this beat back in the day for a song called “This can’t be life.” Why’d you have to do all this to me Skete?? I think Scarface still owes me a favour or something. He might end up as part of that group of lawyers and N*ggas in Jordans I was talking about.

What the hell wrong with you Skete?? I gave the world “Stronger.” Life of Pablo too, that shit was a classic. Arianna Grande shoulda never left your hoe-ass. What’s wrong with you?? Don’t you know I’m a GENIUS??? But I already said it didn’t I? “To whom much is given, much is tested,” I said that cause I have Dragon Energy just like Donald Trump. You don’t though SKETE. You got South Park loser energy.