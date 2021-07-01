Photo by Morgan Hannah

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

a beautiful mistress

you are hard to leave behind

when i know you are no good for me

the longer i stay

the more i realize

i’m going to have to come up with some kind of excuse

or some kind of story

for what it was i was doing all that time

why i have nothing to show

for my year of living with you

it hasn’t been all bad

you sure do smell good

some days you even still make me feel good

here with you

i feel as though many things are possible

waters are clearer

air cleaner

trees greener

sun brighter

an oasis in the midst of all the craziness

and each time i do venture out to the city

for all those things that you lack

each time i am sent scurrying back home to you

a frightened stray cat