By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor
a beautiful mistress
you are hard to leave behind
when i know you are no good for me
the longer i stay
the more i realize
i’m going to have to come up with some kind of excuse
or some kind of story
for what it was i was doing all that time
why i have nothing to show
for my year of living with you
it hasn’t been all bad
you sure do smell good
some days you even still make me feel good
here with you
i feel as though many things are possible
waters are clearer
air cleaner
trees greener
sun brighter
an oasis in the midst of all the craziness
and each time i do venture out to the city
for all those things that you lack
each time i am sent scurrying back home to you
a frightened stray cat