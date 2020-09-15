Getting ready pre- versus post-COVID

Illustration by Udeshi Seneviratne

Tweaks and twerks in the process

By Tania Arora, Staff Writer

COVID has impacted every aspect of my daily routine. The “new normal” for my life has affected more than just shaking hands, hanging out, travelling, or eating. My accessories or daily checklist has now been extended to mask, gloves, sanitizer, and more depending upon the destination. The places I go to have been narrowed down to only the least crowded ones. These are but a few aspects of my “new normal” that come with going out nowadays.

My makeup bag, which used to have a touch-up kit, now seems enough with only eye makeup. Thanks to wearing a mask, lower face makeup is out of the picture. I remember my first day at work and how happy I was to be able to apply the new stock of lipsticks, eyeshadows, and so much more that I had collected throughout lockdown. I generously applied my blood-red lipstick and made sure my base was on point. Then I had to wear my mask on transit and at work—rendering it useless. To this day, I regret putting on lipstick.

Society is divided into two parts: one side that needs glasses and one that does not. Only the person wearing glasses can understand the real struggle of carrying them and how that adds to the discomfort of life—especially in COVID times. Masks with glasses, be it for vision or shades, are the most catastrophic combination. I stand on the side of people with glasses and every time I breathe, I make a fool of myself with the fog in front of my eyes.

COVID has also changed the way I dress myself. Pre-COVID was all about fashion, but post-COVID has seen an evolution in fashion. More people are wearing colourful and stylish masks to accompany their everyday outfits.

During pre-COVID, a small bag with an outfit or just a cardholder would suffice. The increase in sanitary products for safety has also changed the shape of my minimalist outfits. It is all-new, uncomfortable, and hard to accept. However, this is life with COVID, and my new normal.