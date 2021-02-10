How to have the perfect Valentine’s Day

Photo by Sonam Kaloti

Keeping the romance alive

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

Nothing says love like toothaches.

Planning the perfect Valentine’s Day comes with a cost—both literally and figuratively. Last year I booked an Airbnb to host a Harry Potter movie marathon complete with chocolate frogs and a cute calendar made of couple pictures from a local mall kiosk. This year, it’s my partner’s turn to plan the date, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have a few tricks up my sleeve.

Nonetheless, if it’s your turn to plan the special day and you’re so lost you’re thinking about becoming the Lord of the Flies, look no further. Here are a few COVID-friendly tips to make your February 14 as memorable as can be.

The who, what, where, when, and how are the essence of creating a night to remember. Who is involved in your V-day plans? Easy enough—you and your partner(s)—don’t make the mistake of making this a family occasion, please (your partner and I will never forgive you). Don’t invite friends either; Valentine’s Day isn’t about partying it up with the “bros,” that’s for Galentine’s Day on February 13. Make sure to ask your partner out for Valentine’s Day, even if you’ve been together for fifty years. There’s charm and intimacy in being asked out on a special date—utilize this to your advantage; it keeps the romance alive.

Onto the “what”; it’s Valentine’s Day of course! Though, this is also the hardest to figure out. I’m sure you’re sick of being told to go out into nature, and in this rainy weather, it may seem more like a nightmare than a date. However, Vancouver is beautiful rain or shine, and how long has it been since you and your partner actually went outside? Don’t knock it till you try it. Maybe start the day with a hike and catch the sunrise at the top. It’s a sure-fire way to start the day right and keep the happy endorphins going through to the night.

There are pretty patio restaurants, sure, but why succumb yourself to the constant fear of catching something from people nearby? If it’s nice out, have a picnic. If it’s not nice out—have a picnic! All you need is an umbrella and a jacket, and you’ll have a memorable Valentine’s Day for sure. Think a few years from now when you reminisce on the time you had a romantic picnic in the rain. Bonus points if you bring a portable speaker and have a barefoot dance in the grass. Yes, it’s cheesy, but we’re alive to live these kinds of moments, so play out The Notebook if you so desire.

Movie marathons are a win. It doesn’t matter what else you do, but ending the night cuddled up cozy with snacks makes up for even the worst days. Speaking of snacks: bring them everywhere—chocolate fondue with strawberries, chocolate Turtles (any chocolate really), candy, caramel popcorn. Nothing says love like toothaches.

The “where” branches out depending on the “what,” but stay safe, secluded, and wear a mask! If home is where the heart is, then stay home. Food delivery apps exist for a reason. For “when,” why not all day? If you’ve only started dating recently, don’t subject your love to a socially exhausting trap and keep the date short: five hours max in the afternoon. Be out during the daylight since you’re going to want to see each other’s faces.

This is “how” you have a beautifully romantic Valentine’s Day. Remember that the greatest thing you can give your partner is your time and attention. All the razzle-dazzle comes only second to your love.

