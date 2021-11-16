‘Light the Way’ Preview

Illustration by Athena Little

A performance about climate change activism.

By Craig Allan, Business Manager

Across much of the western world, no issue may be more prevalent on the minds of the masses than climate change. With the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) putting pressure on world leaders to work towards reducing emissions by a significant amount, the world is starting to demand action on this emerging cataclysmic threat. While the average person may not be able to attend the COP26 summit in Scotland, they can still see people bringing attention to the climate crisis here at Douglas College. This can be seen from the upcoming Douglas College theatre production called Light the Way.

Light the Way consists of seven short plays regarding the effects climate change will have on the scientific, political, and everyday spectrums of life. Directed by Deborah Neville, the play is connected to the Climate Change Theatre Action 2021: Envisioning a Global Green New Deal. This organization supports the use of theatre as a way of expressing the message of climate action in congruence with the COP biannual conferences. For Douglas College’s production, there will also be two shows in which an interview segment follows the play with speakers from the David Suzuki Foundation who will talk with the crew and audience about how to create a sustainable Canada and protect the natural environment of the country.

Some of the short plays include “Bedtime Story for my (Future) Daughter” by Caity-Shae Violette, “My Apology” by Keith Barker, and “Lifeday” by Jessica Huang. These plays were among 50 selected from around the world to showcase the dire circumstances of the planet and the need for sustainability worldwide.

The plays will be occurring in the Laura C. Muir Performing Arts Theatre from November 17 to 20. Buy tickets at eventbite.com. Talkback performances will occur on the night shows for the 18 and 19. Shows range from $10.51 to $21.00. There will be no late entry.