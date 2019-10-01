By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

Little stuffed dinosaur made of patches,

Sitting innocently on the edge of my desk.

Your beady little black eyes stare into mine,

Your sewn-on smile sits just a little crooked.

A long patch of blue down your throat and onto your tummy,

Paisley purple flanks the blue on either of your sides.

The top of your head is orange, a small printed flower as your crown.

Three out of four of your legs are like mismatched socks,

The third one is all teal.

Little stuffed dinosaur made of patches,

I wonder what your life must have been like before me.

Sitting helplessly behind a glass display case.

Or maybe you liked it there,

Surrounded by all the other patchwork animals.

You are, however, a dinosaur.

And they were sock monkeys, dogs, elephants, and giraffes.

A dinosaur doesn’t exactly fit in.

So now you sit innocently on the edge of my desk.

Your beady little black eyes stare into mine.

Your sewn-on smile sits just a little crooked.

And I imagine that you’re happy,

Sitting in your mismatched socks.