Little stuffed dinosaur made of patches,
Sitting innocently on the edge of my desk.
Your beady little black eyes stare into mine,
Your sewn-on smile sits just a little crooked.
A long patch of blue down your throat and onto your tummy,
Paisley purple flanks the blue on either of your sides.
The top of your head is orange, a small printed flower as your crown.
Three out of four of your legs are like mismatched socks,
The third one is all teal.
Little stuffed dinosaur made of patches,
I wonder what your life must have been like before me.
Sitting helplessly behind a glass display case.
Or maybe you liked it there,
Surrounded by all the other patchwork animals.
You are, however, a dinosaur.
And they were sock monkeys, dogs, elephants, and giraffes.
A dinosaur doesn’t exactly fit in.
So now you sit innocently on the edge of my desk.
Your beady little black eyes stare into mine.
Your sewn-on smile sits just a little crooked.
And I imagine that you’re happy,
Sitting in your mismatched socks.