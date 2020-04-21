Home CREATIVE WORKS Cheese cream peach oolong tea
CREATIVE WORKS

Cheese cream peach oolong tea

by The Other Press
by The Other Press
Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor


Cravings come and go. “Oh my god fuck

I want a cheese cream peach oolong tea

so bad!” I cry. I miss the strange tang

but is that all? Is it not the pang

of being around hundreds? The sea

of slow walkers and donning Canucks


jerseys on game nights? Well I hate those

people, for starters. I like walking

fast. I guess now I barely walk at

all. But a craving goes past the fact

of what you like. It enjoys mocking

you because it knows you better. Grows


hungrier. I don’t know my own cravings.

0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinEmail