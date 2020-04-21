Illustration by Sonam Kaloti

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

Cravings come and go. “Oh my god fuck

I want a cheese cream peach oolong tea

so bad!” I cry. I miss the strange tang

but is that all? Is it not the pang

of being around hundreds? The sea

of slow walkers and donning Canucks

jerseys on game nights? Well I hate those

people, for starters. I like walking

fast. I guess now I barely walk at

all. But a craving goes past the fact

of what you like. It enjoys mocking

you because it knows you better. Grows

hungrier. I don’t know my own cravings.