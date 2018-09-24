Love Letter

By some smitten fool, Contributor
A is for Alberta, where you were born,
B is for Britain, where you didn’t grow up,
C is for corn ’cause you like eating corn,
D is for don’t you wish I would shut up?
E is for everything I like about you,
F is for face, I guess yours isn’t bad,
G for gelato, you still owe me two,
H is for how much you sound like your dad.
I is myself ’cause I’m your number one,
J is for Jaws, which you still haven’t seen,
K is for kisses, those are pretty fun,
L is for love, yeah you know what I mean.
M is for music, your taste is quite crappy,
N for your nose, it’s okay, it’s not great,
O is for ooh la la, we’re so sappy,
P’s for the park where we had our first date.
Q, hmm, Q’s hard, let’s just skip this letter,
R is romantic, which this poem is not,
S for spaghetti, yours is good but mine’s better,
T is for tacos, mm, now those are hot.
U’s understanding, which you sometimes don’t do,
V is Volkswagen, let’s say W is as well,
XOXO, and of course Y is you,
Z for some lemon zest ’cause sweetie, you smell.
Wasn’t this a love poem? Oops, I guess not this time.
It might not be romantic, but at least it does rhyme.