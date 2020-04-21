By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor
a part of me wants to stay out of
second chance offers
part of me wants to crawl back to my cell
tail between my legs
but another part of me feels
this entire situation
was meant to come to me
that this opportunity is my chance
figuratively of course
to go back in time and find the answers
to all the things that happened to me
and yes
that is putting a big title on this situation
and it may not even have any relevance to my past
but
i can’t let that thought roam in my mind for too long
i know that this is probably a bad idea
but now that it has come to me
i also know that i won’t forget about it
it feels like one of those moments
when you can’t come up with anything better than
it would be useful
or
i want it
you end up putting it back
and miserably leaving
Murphy’s Law has kicked you in the ribs
and you feel stupid
you’re kicking yourself too
every time
you think of that moment