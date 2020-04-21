Illustration by Morgan Hannah

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

a part of me wants to stay out of

second chance offers

part of me wants to crawl back to my cell

tail between my legs

but another part of me feels

this entire situation

was meant to come to me

that this opportunity is my chance

figuratively of course

to go back in time and find the answers

to all the things that happened to me

and yes

that is putting a big title on this situation

and it may not even have any relevance to my past

but

i can’t let that thought roam in my mind for too long

i know that this is probably a bad idea

but now that it has come to me

i also know that i won’t forget about it

it feels like one of those moments

when you can’t come up with anything better than

it would be useful

or

i want it

you end up putting it back

and miserably leaving

Murphy’s Law has kicked you in the ribs

and you feel stupid

you’re kicking yourself too



every time

you think of that moment