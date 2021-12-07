New Covid-19 Christmas album

Your once favourite Christmas tunes ruined
By Brandon Yip, Senior Columnist
It has been another shitty—sorry I mean, joyous year. With the pandemic in our daily lives for the second consecutive Holiday Season, things don’t feel that great. Yes, a new Christmas album has been released, which will once again never see the light of day. But if you need to laugh—which we all need to do—then please enjoy these once wonderful Christmas songs.
Covid Carols to make you miserably happy
Here comes Santa Claus (hooked to a ventilator)
All I Want for Christmas is You (to get vaccinated)
Grandma got Run Over by an Anti-vaxxer
I saw Mommy infecting Santa Claus
Hark the Herald the Infected Angels Spray
O Little Town of Delta Phlegm
The Twelve Days of Transmission
Winter Wuhan-land
Is it the Most Wonderful Time of the Year?
It’s beginning to look a lot like…another restriction
O Don’t Come All Ye Unvaccinated
Santa Claus is again, not coming to town
Flu Christmas
Silent night…again
Silver “Delta Droplet” Bells
I’ll be in the ICU for Christmas
Baby, Please Don’t Come Home for Christmas (Unvaccinated remix)
Do you wear what I wear? (Mask song)
Run Rudolph Run (from the Delta variant)
The Little Omicron Boy
The First Noel (to block a hospital entrance)
Santa Tell Me it’s not AstraZeneca
Rudolph the selfish-nosed anti-vax reindeer
Merry Christmas Baby…I just lost my job!
Underneath the CERB Tree
Frosty the Isolated and Drunken Snowman
Stumblin’ Around the Christmas Tree
Unhappy Holiday