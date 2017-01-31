New Westminster stands against hatred

Residents spread words of kindness at city hall

By Mercedes Deutscher, News Editor

What started as a candlelight vigil for solidarity against hatred turned into a rally of over 200 people, adorned with yellow signs reading “#NewWestUnited.” It all took place at New Westminster City Hall on January 26.

The rally was organized by New Westminster MLA Judy Darcy in response to neo-Nazi leaflets and propaganda that had been spread around the city—mainly around Sixth Street and Fourth Avenue—during the previous weekend. The posters were credited to an online group named the Global Fascist Fraternity.

“They had swastikas on them, a portrait of Adolf Hitler and some inflammatory [words] written on there as well,” Sergeant Jeff Scott said to CKNW AM 980. “At this point, we’re still looking at video surveillance in the area. As we go through that, we may be able to identify who was involved or any vehicles involved.”

The New Westminster Police Department, along with the BC Hate Crimes Unit, have been on the lookout for anyone who may have been involved in distributing the propaganda, but there are currently no suspects.

“It’s really about the community coming together and saying we completely reject the hatred and bigotry that were shown in those pro-Nazi posters that went up on a local church on the weekend,” Darcy said to CKNW.

If the rally proved anything, it was that New Westminster residents from all walks of life could come together and fight back against hatred. The rally featured speeches from Mayor Jonathan Cote, MP Peter Julian, Chief Rhonda Larrabee (Qayqayt First Nation), Imam Yahya Momla (BC Muslim Association), Reverend Emilie Smith (St. Barnabas Anglican Church), and Rabi David Mivasair. Other appearances were made by New West Pride, members of Gurdwara Sahib Sukh Sagar, and the New Westminster Community Choir.

“I think the speakers, every single one of them, I think touched people deeply, and the community was clearly looking for a way to express themselves against the detestable hate literature,” Darcy said to the New Westminster Record.

After the array of speeches given by members of the community, those who attended the rally marched from city hall to the Queens Avenue United Church, through the area where the propaganda was located, spreading their message for neighbours to see.

The event left Darcy with some renewed hope in the community following the propaganda earlier in the week. However, she speculated that this rally would not be the final time that residents will need to speak out against fear and hatred, especially over the next few years.

“Obviously, we hope we don’t have to (rally), but we know we’ll need to,” said Darcy to the New Westminster Record. “Wherever and whenever the need arises.”