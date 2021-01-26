no hits just misses

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor
I’ve always known eventually I’d be alone in this
Just like everyone else is
Close my eyes to feel one with the great abyss
It’s always known I’d miss
Every shot I take at getting better
Becoming something worth living for
Someone I could adore
It’s always known I’d miss
and come crawling back
to its abyss. To hell with this
the curse is back
it knows too well how to attack
a ragged bed
and a cutting edge
too many lies that I’ve been fed
my own mind is after me
and I’m getting closer
closer to being free
I’d be living
please be forgiving
I’ll be living
without existing
Close my eyes to feel one with the great abyss
It’s always known I’d miss
Every shot I take at getting better
my own mind is after me
but I’m getting closer
closer to being free