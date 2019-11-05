oh, i feel small again

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor

“i’m cold,”

i breathe into you and your warmth that’s only present

on occasion

and what better occasion than this? a living room

filled with sleeping boys

with mouths salivating of last night’s beer and gin and embarrassing slips of

affection told to all the wrong people. well, aren’t those our favourites? especially on occasions

like this.

I could go on about you (well, I’m not your favourite)

or slip up to all the wrong people;

what better occasion than this

to be warmed up by anyone else