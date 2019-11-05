oh, i feel small again

By Sonam Kaloti, Arts Editor
“i’m cold,”
i breathe into you and your warmth that’s only present
on occasion
and what better occasion than this? a living room
filled with sleeping boys
with mouths salivating of last night’s beer and gin and embarrassing slips of
affection told to all the wrong people. well, aren’t those our favourites? especially on occasions
like this.
I could go on about you (well, I’m not your favourite)
or slip up to all the wrong people;
what better occasion than this
to be warmed up by anyone else