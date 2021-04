By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

The gravity of their thoughts

Weighs on me

On my identity

My intestines

Are fastened up

They’ve caused more anguish than help

You more help than anguish

And yet words

Like black lumpy sludge spills out from cupid’s bow

In the centre of my face at you, at them

Does something better wait on the other side?

You are so gracious and give moments

Of contemplation and time

You don’t rush but you do stress

I am all of it at once