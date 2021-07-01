Online Douglas College events in July

Photo by Arnaldo Fragozo

What’s going down at Dougie?

By Jessica Berget, Assistant Editor

More and more people are getting vaccinated, which means this pandemic will be coming to an end soon and students will be returning to in-person classes next semester. As such, here are some online events for this summer before we are able to meet in-person and on campus again.

Virtual Calm workshop

July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 at 7:30pm

With the end of this pandemic coming near, students may be happy to return to a sense of normalcy. However, many others may still be experiencing pandemic anxiety and stress, or the usual work/school/life stress. For those looking to give their mind a break, the virtual calm workshop is for you. Each thirty-minute workshop will be accompanied by a Douglas College counselor and focuses on ways to calm the mind so you can deal with any challenges ahead. Register for this online event on the Douglas College website.

Studying abroad information session

July 6 at 2:30pm

July 14 at 3:30pm

July 22 at 11:30am

July 30 at 12:30pm

Now that travelling (outside of your heath region, of course) may be permitted again soon, people may start planning trips and vacations. For some students, this means taking a semester to study abroad is an option again! Attend one of these events to get the latest updates, learn what program is right for you, and how to plan for a semester abroad in these information sessions Douglas College is planning with the Global Engagement Office. Students can register on the Douglas College website.

Career Explorations workshop

July 5 at 10 am

College is a great time to explore what your strengths are and what career choices are best for you. Some pupils may need more guidance or experience to make decisions like this, and this is why Douglas College is hosting this two-hour workshop. This event will focus on teaching students how to make “good fit” career decisions and engage in activities, discussions, and assessments to determine what they’re good at, their interests, and values. Please note that it is recommended for students to attend both workshops (the first one being on June 28). Students can register on the college website.

Tuesday English language workshop

July 6, 13, 20, 27 at 3:30pm

The Douglas College Learning Centre is hosting an English language workshop each Tuesday this month to give students tips to improve their writing and reading in English led by professional tutors. The first one on July 6 will focus on common sentence structure mistakes with the next one on July 13 discussing present verbs and when to use them. The next ones on July 20 and 27 will be about using online tools for English editing and grammar questions brought in by students, respectively.

Summer semester Virtual Study Hall

July 7, 14, 21 at 3:30pm

For students taking classes this summer, kudos for committing to your education during this hotter than usual summer. To help pupils stay motivated, the college is hosting an online hour-long study hall each Wednesday of the summer where students can talk about their studying goals during each session and listen to studying playlists with their Douglas College peers.