Online events at the college from May to June

Photo by Arnaldo Fragozo

What’s going down at Dougie?

By Jessica Berget, Assistant Editor

The summer semester is now in full swing and I’m sure many students taking the semester off will miss the online classes and activities. Lucky for them, the college is still hosting a variety of events over Zoom so students can stay engaged with the community. Many of these events focus on mental well-being and for the students going to school this summer, some events offer virtual study halls, and others deal with the stresses of another school semester.

Virtual Calm workshop

May 20 and 27, June 3, 10, 17, and 24 at 7:30pm

Still not calm enough? This 30-minute workshop hosted by a Douglas College counsellor will teach students ways to increase their sense of calm and resiliency. Activities include mindfulness, loving kind meditation, and muscle relaxation. Students can register now on the Douglas College website.

Mature Students workshop

May 21 at 12:30pm

To follow in the theme of mental wellness, this hour-long event focuses on the more mature students, or students who may be older than the average student. Mature students deal with different hardships and stressors (such as child custody, work, or family related stress) and this workshop will focus on dealing with those obstacles with a format that encourages open discussion.

Time Management workshop

May 25 and June 2 at 10am

As students, our time is more precious than anything. Juggling work commitments, studying for school, social lives, and relaxation time is not easy, so the college is offering workshops for those who need help in this department. The hour-long event will talk about effective ways of managing time and teach things like making a clear schedule, monitoring your time, dealing with procrastination, and prioritizing what’s important.

Learning Centre Tuesday workshop

May 25, June 1, 8, and 15 at 3:30pm

Tutors from the Douglas College Learning Centre are hosting events every Tuesday starting May 25 about a variety of English language, speaking, listening, and writing issues. The first event on the 25th will be about how using the copy paste function on your computer can hurt you in term or essay writing. The second event on June 1 will focus on improving one’s English language speaking and listening skills. The third event is about editing articles for classes and the proper use of An/A/The. The final event will talk about the many use of verbs, their forms, and functions in writing.

Global Competency information session

May 26 at 3:30pm and June 9 at 11:30am

This information session will talk about becoming globally competent and includes a 15-credit credential to help students develop skills and knowledge needed to work in the global workforce.

Student Speed Meet

May 27 at 7pm

It’s hard enough making friends nowadays, much less with a pandemic going around that forces us to be unsocial. Luckily, the college is hosting an online speed meeting event for those who want to get more acquainted with people in their Douglas College community. Each person will be put in a virtual room with another student for five to seven minutes to get to know them and then games will be played with everyone all together.

Well-Being in Relationships—Communicating in Virtual World

May 28 at 11am

Communication is important for well-bring and staying connected. That’s why the college is hosting a workshop this month about the importance of communicating while stuck in a virtual world and how to improve connections with other people while we can’t see them face-to-face.

Test Anxiety Workshop

May 31 at 12:30pm

Every student has experienced anxiety about an upcoming test or final project, but some have a harder time with it than others. The college will be hosting this one-hour workshop to teach students how to keep themselves calm and focused during test time and teach different strategies to manage test stress.

Summer Learning Centre Study Hall

June 2 and 9 at 3:30pm

For those poor students who still have to go to school this summer, the Douglas College Learning Centre is hosting a virtual study hall, so you won’t feel so alone studying this semester. Every Wednesday, tutors from the Learning Centre will be studying online and are available to help other students focus on their goals. They start the sessions with making achievable goals and have an allotted time to study with music for optimal focus and productivity.



