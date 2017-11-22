Please dress appropriately for the weather

It isn’t worth the hypothermia

By Jessica Berget, Opinions Editor

Although the first day of winter isn’t officially until December 21, it feels like it is already here—thanks, climate change—and in full force. Even as I write this, wearing a sweater inside of a somewhat-heated coffee shop, I am freezing my ass off. To think that there are people currently outside wearing just leggings or hoodies as their only defence in this climate makes me want to weep. Which brings me to my main point: Please, for the love of God, dress appropriately for the weather.

The frustrating thing about this is that people usually know how cold it is, and know that they are going to freeze, but continue to underdress. Whether this is in the name of fashion or simply denial, I don’t know, but it’s time to face the cold, harsh reality (literally).

There is no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing. Far too many times I have heard people complain about the weather while shivering outside because they didn’t wear enough, or the right kind of clothes, for the cold. If you’re going to complain about how freezing it is, make sure you are dressed enough to have a reason to. Of course you’re cold—you’re wearing a hoodie and leggings in six-degree weather. If you underdress at this time of the year, you only have yourself to blame.

T-shirts, jeans with holes in them, hoodies, leggings, and for some reason shorts are poor clothing choices that I keep seeing being worn in this climate more often than I’d like. These articles of clothing are not enough to keep you warm in the cold unless you’re wearing them underneath more clothes. As much as you don’t want to admit it, this kind of weather calls for big coats, scarves, and gloves—so for your own sake, bundle up.

I guess I feel so strongly about this because I was once that person standing outside in the freezing cold wearing nothing but a crop top and a skirt. I didn’t want to accept the fact it was no longer summer, and I hated wearing anything that covered up my outfit so much so that I would rather freeze, but I was young, and foolish. Don’t make the same mistakes I once did. Put a coat on.