Quality over Quantity

The philosophy that resonates among minimalists

By Win Pya Pyae Phyo (Hazel), Contributor

My instant midnight thoughts whirled around in my head, pondering the concept of quality versus quantity. The first thing that came to mind was things and belongings on the surface. It is far more painful to let go of your materials the more attached you are to them. My heart is drained by the imagination of this unpleasant sensation. It fascinates me to imagine myself diving too deeply into this idea in general.

To many of you, the idea of a minimalistic lifestyle could be simplifying your life to the things that truly serve a purpose. When you search the term “minimalistic lifestyle,” you’ll find images that reflect the themes of simplicity, clarity, and singleness. This, in my view, is the release from the desire to possess. It detracts from the consumerism cycle and dares to find happiness beyond. It reminds us to be thankful for what we already have. Furthermore, there is less clutter; plus cleaning and organizing take less time, leaving more time for priorities. Maintaining a clutter-free environment increases productivity and focus while minimizing stress and anxiety.

Additionally, being minimalistic does not always have to do with the things you own. This may vary from person to person, but what I’ll be discussing is unquestionably a matter of personal preference. Goals you desire to reach and accomplish in your life can be tied to how I define a minimalistic living. It makes no difference whether the aims are long-term or short-term. Disclaimer: I’m not claiming that creating personal goals is a negative idea; that is not at all the point! Setting goals is a brilliant thing to do. It enables you to direct your life to be goal-oriented, determined, and purposeful.

Lately, I have lived by minimalist ambitions to avoid feeling pressured and overwhelmed about my future. I struggled to keep my thoughts free of tensions and anxiety as an overthinker who deliberately worries about my life. This was one of the goals that gave me an “A-ha!” moment right away. To be content in life with the profession I love, to be surrounded by loved ones, and to find joy and gratitude in the littlest things. That’s a life rich in quality to me. Relaxing my thoughts with these aspirations made me more relieved and serene, which is beneficial both psychologically and physically. Clarity of mind and a clear sense of purpose is awarded when practicing a minimal life.

I’ve seen people who view minimalistic life as flawed, empty, and dull. To them, I want to pose a simple question. “What is your definition of a minimalistic life?” I’m just curious to hear what they have to say. There are no judgments to every response, and this is just about curiosity. A minimalist may not show their satisfaction and joy of living a life like this but, they are internally pleased and grateful for their choice. In closing, I would like to make a note that having a minimalistic life may differ for everyone whether it’s a lifestyle or thinking and maybe both! Quality of life is, once again, subjective, and inherently ambiguous.