Recipe for homemade chicken nuggets

Illustration by Jeanie Mao

Because y’all know McDonald’s is nasty for you

By Morgan Hannah, Life & Style Editor

I’m sorry if y’all think this article should be in the Opinions section because it’s my hot take on McDonald’s food. Every time I’ve eaten the fast food, I’ve felt gross. And I think it’s more of a lifestyle choice that needs the spotlight. Having gone four years clean of Micky D’s, I find the only thing I miss is the idea of the chicken nuggets. But who says I can’t just make some at home? Besides, if I went out and bought some, I wouldn’t know what’s in them. I want my nuggets to be made of the best part: the breast!

Here’s the secret to making crispy and healthy chicken nuggets at home that taste better than any you’ve had before: use a wire rack. This will prevent sticking, allow the nuggets to get crispy on all sides, and cool faster for more immediate consumption.



Ingredients:

breadcrumbs (unless you want to painstakingly make breadcrumbs, too… we’re already making nuggets here, people!)



olive oil (for greasin’ up that rack)



onion powder (everyone uses garlic these days, go with something better)

a bit of smoked paprika (if you like a little flavour)

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons of almond milk (because we healthy!)

1 pound of chicken breast, cut into even-sized cubes (told you)

dipping sauces (to neutralize that healthiness)

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Here’s how you get ‘em done:



Preheat your oven to 250 degrees, then line a large baking sheet with an oven-safe wire rack. Paint the rack with olive oil. Next, whisk the eggs and milk together in one bowl and the breadcrumbs (however you went about those…) and spices in another bowl. Use a tong to pinch the chicken cube and dip ‘em first into the egg mixture, then into the breadcrumb mixture. Make sure their completely coated in breadcrumbs, then use those tongs to transfer the nuggets-to-be to the wire rack, making sure there’s space between each nugget. We need to ensure a social distance of at least an inch apart. Gently paint the tops of the nuggets with olive oil and bake in the oven for 15 to 20 minutes until cooked through. Serve with all kinds of dipping sauces or whatever you’ve got in your fridge that you’d like!